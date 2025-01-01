Multibit Price Tops $0.0209 (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Multibit has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multibit token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93,193.39 or 0.99466245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,651.34 or 0.98887706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02079573 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,161,483.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

