PAX Gold (PAXG) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.64 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,628.21 or 0.02805120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $524.48 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 199,557 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

