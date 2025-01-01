Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cadrenal Therapeutics from $3.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

