Pax Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $93.56 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 93,564,116 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

