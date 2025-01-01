CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Tops $3.21 on Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00003429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $102.03 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,193.39 or 0.99466245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,651.34 or 0.98887706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,759,200 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 31,759,200 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.18276376 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $11,979,623.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.