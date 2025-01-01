Xai Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. Xai has a total market capitalization of $170.17 million and $65.02 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xai has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,193.39 or 0.99466245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,651.34 or 0.98887706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai was first traded on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,528,150,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,698,312 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,528,013,060.99000779 with 999,494,495.95325552 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.22018862 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $70,235,150.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

