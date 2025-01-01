Catizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.67 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $104.67 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catizen has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,193.39 or 0.99466245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,651.34 or 0.98887706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,216,950 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 286,216,950 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.3642152 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $23,784,026.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

