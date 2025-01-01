Toncoin (TON) Tops One Day Volume of $148.54 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $13.81 billion and approximately $148.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00005806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004850 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,118,796,177 coins and its circulating supply is 2,539,115,989 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,118,775,245.42500736 with 2,539,095,064.61387444 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.46917497 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 644 active market(s) with $143,154,888.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

