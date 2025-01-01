Hooked Protocol One Day Volume Hits $9.59 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $90.52 million and $9.59 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 213,332,251.07573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.42139348 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $10,553,814.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars.

