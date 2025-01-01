Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.60 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $64.51 million and $3.60 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,193.39 or 0.99466245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,651.34 or 0.98887706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00002771 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,773,862.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

