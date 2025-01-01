Unizen (ZCX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $69.59 million and approximately $903,660.44 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 944,766,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

