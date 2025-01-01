ASD (ASD) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $28.74 million and $1.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004850 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04461292 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,271,988.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.