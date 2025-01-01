MaidSafeCoin Price Down 3.8% This Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $162.01 million and approximately $0.04 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,193.39 or 0.99466245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,651.34 or 0.98887706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,854,716 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafeCoin (MAID) is a proxy cryptocurrency that supports the SAFE Network, a decentralised data storage and communications platform prioritising security and privacy. Users will eventually exchange MAID for Safe Network Tokens to engage fully with the network’s ecosystem. The coin and network are developed by MaidSafe, a Scottish company founded by David Irvine.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.