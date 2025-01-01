Hedera Price Reaches $0.27 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Hedera has a market cap of $10.34 billion and approximately $447.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00038098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,252,162,549 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 38,252,162,549.14131336 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.27153147 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $489,309,135.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.