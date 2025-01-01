First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 43,383 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $76.81.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $1,137,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

