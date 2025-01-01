First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 43,383 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $76.81.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
