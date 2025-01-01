Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Up 14.8% – What’s Next?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,360,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,390,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

The firm has a market capitalization of $961.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

