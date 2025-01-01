SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.93. 30,099,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 41,144,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $851,306.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,949.25. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,536.55. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock worth $45,391,343. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 298.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

