OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 84,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 87,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Scotiabank cut OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

