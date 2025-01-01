Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.50. Approximately 484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.09.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.