Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.50. Approximately 484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

