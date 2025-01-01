Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 4,160,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,704,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

