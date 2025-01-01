i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Downgraded to Moderate Buy Rating by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard Scott Young bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Insiders bought 285,150 shares of company stock valued at $184,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.