i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Downgraded to Moderate Buy Rating by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

TSE IAU opened at C$0.69 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$265.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Young bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Insiders bought 285,150 shares of company stock valued at $184,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

