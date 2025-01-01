APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

