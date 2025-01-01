Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,035,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,357 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,814,000 after buying an additional 346,894 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,864,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after buying an additional 258,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the third quarter valued at about $7,301,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

