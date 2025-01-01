Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
