Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2025

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,035,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,357 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,814,000 after buying an additional 346,894 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,864,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after buying an additional 258,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the third quarter valued at about $7,301,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.