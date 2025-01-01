CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

CLPS Incorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

