EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EZGO Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
EZGO Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
About EZGO Technologies
