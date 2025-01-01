ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 603,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This trade represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $705,355. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ICF International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 36.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICF International

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ICF International has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.78.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.