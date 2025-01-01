Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,916.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF opened at C$3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$4.95.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.