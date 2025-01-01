FMC (NYSE:FMC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 253791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

