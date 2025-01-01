StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1157559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in StoneCo by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in StoneCo by 40.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

