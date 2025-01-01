DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 402,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 627,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.96.

Insider Transactions at DMG Blockchain Solutions

In other DMG Blockchain Solutions news, Director Sheldon Norman Bennett acquired 99,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,281.71. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

