Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 373,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,218,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Amigo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

