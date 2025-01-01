Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.39. 20,787,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,012,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $366,000.

