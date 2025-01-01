Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.39. 20,787,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,012,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.