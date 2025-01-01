Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 33,354,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 26,474,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Ethernity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a market cap of £429,460.80, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Ethernity Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.