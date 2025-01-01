Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. 63,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 106,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. This is an increase from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Almacenes Éxito’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almacenes Éxito

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth $259,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

