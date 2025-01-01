Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 35,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 126,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Lotus Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lotus Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

