GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMDS opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Get GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.