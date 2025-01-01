GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of AMDS opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
