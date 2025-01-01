Proton Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Proton has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $33.95 million and $786,683.54 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,899,088,441 coins and its circulating supply is 26,968,958,246 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

