Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.90 and last traded at $99.35. Approximately 407,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,115,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXE. Stephens boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.98%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

