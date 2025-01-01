Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 121,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,070,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several research firms have commented on TALO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,557.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,724,014 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 78.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,241 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,805,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 841,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

