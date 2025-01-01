Sui (SUI) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Sui (SUI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. Sui has a market cap of $12.43 billion and approximately $807.21 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00004427 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,009,569,342 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,009,569,341.533888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 4.16231346 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $967,381,835.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

