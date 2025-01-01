Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 71.4% – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 71.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 592,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
