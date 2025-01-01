Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 71.4% – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 71.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 592,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.