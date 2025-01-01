Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.68. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 3,674 shares changing hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
