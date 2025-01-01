Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $40.67. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 2,917,449 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMF. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

