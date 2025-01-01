ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Update

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ECB Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ECBK stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. ECB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $135.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.73.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.