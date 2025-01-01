XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.28. XCHG shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 127,166 shares traded.

XCHG Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11.

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

