SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.04. SEALSQ shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 22,926,426 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.
SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.
