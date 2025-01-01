Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Rises By 15.3%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

