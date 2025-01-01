Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EVE Stock Performance

EVE stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. EVE has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised EVE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVE in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in EVE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in EVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

