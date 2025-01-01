Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.29. Aris Mining shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 97,158 shares.

Aris Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.55 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter worth $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 44.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 435,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

