BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.38. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 1,943,610 shares changing hands.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.
About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.